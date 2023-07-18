BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 48.0% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:CII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.41.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
