BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 48.0% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 109.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

