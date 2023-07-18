BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $815.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $750.00 to $815.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $765.62.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

BLK opened at $727.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.