Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.28

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 192143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.92.

About Blue Owl Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

