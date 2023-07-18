BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 291,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlueLinx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BXC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $870.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.