BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.90.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.14 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7955556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.