BMO Capital Markets Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$116.73.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 2.2 %

PD stock opened at C$71.09 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 12.8621974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

