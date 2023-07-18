BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.02 and last traded at C$18.02. Approximately 99,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 191,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.92.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.28.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.