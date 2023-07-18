BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.64

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 7224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 864,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,973 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 710,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.