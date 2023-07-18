BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.64

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 7224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.