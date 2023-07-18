Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$77.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boardwalk REIT traded as high as C$66.70 and last traded at C$66.25, with a volume of 14938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

