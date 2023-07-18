Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 100,159 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 508,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

