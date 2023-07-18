Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Brenntag from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.2791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

