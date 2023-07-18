Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Brenntag from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Brenntag stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.71.
Brenntag Increases Dividend
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
