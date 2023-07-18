Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 883,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Bright Green Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 393,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,377. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

About Bright Green

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGXX. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Green by 442.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,736,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Green by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

