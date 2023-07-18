Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 883,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Bright Green Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 393,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,377. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Green
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.