British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:BTI opened at $32.89 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
