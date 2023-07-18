British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $32.89 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

