Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $901.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $372.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

