Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.