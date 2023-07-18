Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) PT at $21.80

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Coupang by 27.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 93,608 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.