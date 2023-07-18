Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $13.73

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

