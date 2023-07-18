Brokerages Set Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Target Price at $28.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SASR. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

