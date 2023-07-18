Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

