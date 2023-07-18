Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $4.53

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get UWM alerts:

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UWM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About UWM

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.