Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

BBU stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280,085 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

