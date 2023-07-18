CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,954. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
