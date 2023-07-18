Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.