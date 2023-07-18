Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $50.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Camtek Stock Up 5.7 %

CAMT opened at $43.24 on Friday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 24.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 151,741 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Camtek by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

