Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Target Price to C$1.50

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Faraday Copper Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:FDY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.80. 45,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,002. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.76. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.