Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Target Price to C$1.50

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.
Faraday Copper Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TSE:FDY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.80. 45,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,002. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.76. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77.
About Faraday Copper
