Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.88. 76,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,928. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

