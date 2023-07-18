Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in June

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 302,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,876. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $802.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 194.59%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

