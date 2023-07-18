Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $271.09 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.92 billion and $271.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.58 or 0.06347821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003084 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,983,607,756 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,735,814 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

