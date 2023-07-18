CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 4,051,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $15,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 623,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,235. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

