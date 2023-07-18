Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.94

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.94 and last traded at $255.31, with a volume of 26654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.16.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

