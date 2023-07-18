Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $402.98 million and $3.93 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,869,823,785 coins and its circulating supply is 11,179,977,235 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,867,989,815 with 11,178,249,851 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0367249 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,841,693.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

