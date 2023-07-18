Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.30

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 67904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

