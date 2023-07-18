Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $145.60 and last traded at $147.46. 256,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,095,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Celsius Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

