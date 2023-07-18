Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 5.3%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 45,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 164,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $730.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.