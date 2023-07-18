Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $335,365.28 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32608557 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $307,703.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

