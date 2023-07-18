Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. 779,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,442,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cerus Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 793.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

