Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 276,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REFI shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of REFI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 58,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,244. The company has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

