Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,950.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,099.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,127.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,068.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,793.94.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

