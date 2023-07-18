Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $503.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.09 and a 200-day moving average of $458.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

