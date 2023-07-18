CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 378,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

