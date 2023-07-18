Citigroup Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $92.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,786. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

