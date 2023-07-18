Citigroup Boosts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $22.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

