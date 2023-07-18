Citigroup Boosts TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $22.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
TechnipFMC Stock Performance
Shares of FTI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.
Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TechnipFMC
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.