Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 342.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,670,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,339,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NYSE C opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

