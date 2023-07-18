Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.