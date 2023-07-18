CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,356,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,973,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.