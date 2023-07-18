CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,041 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after buying an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.