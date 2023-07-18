CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,541. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.91, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

