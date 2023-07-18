CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Danaher comprises about 0.6% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 102.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.34. 1,339,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

