Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.30) to GBX 3,000 ($39.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,350 ($30.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,150 ($41.19) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.77) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

