Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 1,280,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

